Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools

Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said.

-----Original Story-----

A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures.

Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on a lock-out Monday morning. School officials say that began at around 9:15 a.m. and is related to a possible threat to the New Hartford community, according to an email from the school district.

"While no specific threat was made to the district or any buildings, out of an abundance of caution, Bradley Elementary School and the Senior High School went into lock at approximately 9:15 am," the email from the district read.

"Classroom instruction will continue as normal, but due to the lock-out, outdoor activities have been suspended and no one is allowed to enter or exit the buildings," the email continued.

WIBX 950 is looking into the concern that prompted the district to take action.

While it remains unclear what the incident or concern may be, the Oneida County 911 log says police were called to investigate a report of suspicious activity in the village of New Hartford at around 8:45 this morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available...

