20 New Cases in Oneida Co.,No Death For First Time This Week

Oneida County received notification of 20 more positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Some good news, though, as for the first time this week County Executive Antony Picente was able to open his daily remarks without the announcement of another COVID-19 related death.

To date, the number of county residents killed by the virus stands at 17.

And, the number of positive test results stands at 419, up from 400 yesterday. County officials say one of the previously announced posiive tests this week has been subtracted from the total after further investigation.

Public Exposure Incidnets