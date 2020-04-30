20 New Cases in Oneida Co.,No Death For First Time This Week
Oneida County received notification of 20 more positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Some good news, though, as for the first time this week County Executive Antony Picente was able to open his daily remarks without the announcement of another COVID-19 related death.
To date, the number of county residents killed by the virus stands at 17.
And, the number of positive test results stands at 419, up from 400 yesterday. County officials say one of the previously announced posiive tests this week has been subtracted from the total after further investigation.
Public Exposure Incidnets
- On April 25, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Rite Aid located at 1924 Genesee St. in Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 9 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.
- On April 26 & 29, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 10 and May 13 respectively and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.
- On April 29, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at Colonial Laundromat located at 1502 Genesee St. in Utica between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in those stores during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 13 respectively and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.