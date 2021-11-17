Exciting Photos- Leaked New Balloons For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York

The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year.

This year's parade will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups, a host of musical stars, along with Santa Claus.

4 new balloons this year include pop culture icon Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian,” a new Pokemon balloon featuring both Pikachu and Eevee, Ada Twist from the book and Netflix series "Ada Twist, Scientist" and a new version of McDonald's Ronald McDonald balloon.

“For more than nine decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions, who gather with friends and family to experience this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration along the streets of New York City and in homes nationwide,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers. We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick-off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition.”

Making return appearances this year include favorites including Astronaut Snoopy, The Boss Baby, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, DINO by Sinclair Oil Corporation, Goku, Chase from PAW Patrol, Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from “Ryan’s World," Papa Smurf, Sonic the Hedgehog, and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary.

The parade begins on Thursday, November 25th at 9:00AM. You can watch it live on NBC.