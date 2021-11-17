Heartbreaking Animal Abuse: Syracuse Police Offer $5,800 Reward for Info

UPDATE: 11/19/2021 09:09am According to the Cuse Pit Crew police are still working on this investigation. The dog is a female whom they are calling Hope.

Anyone with information is again being asked to come forward to police.

Original Story:

Police are offering a $5,800 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the owner of an abused dog found earlier this month.

The dog was abandoned near the corner of 900 North Alvord Street and Danforth Street in Syracuse. They believe that the dog was abandoned between midnight and 8:00am on November 1, 2021.

The tan, white, and black dog was emaciated.

Syracuse Police say the dog had a lime-colored leash with a teal and gray collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty at: (315) 442.5336 or e-mail them at: animalcruelty@syracusepolice.org or cusepitcrew@gmail.com.

All tips are confidential.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

