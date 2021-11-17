Vernon Woman Allegedly Wields Knife During Domestic Dispute

A Vernon woman is under arrest for a domestic dispute for the second time this year. This time the incident allegedly involved a knife.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies were called to 5269 East Seneca Street in Vernon, New York at about 2:10am on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they determined that 28-year-old Hannah N. Zawislak violated an order of protection during a physical fight with the victim, who is not being publicly identified.

She was taken into custody and is now being held at the Oneida County Jail. Zawislak faces multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a child and the following felonies:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Contempt

She will answer to the charges at a later date.

The story from her June 2021 arrest follows:

