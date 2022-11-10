The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced its class of 2022! Did any of your favorites get in?!

The 2022 inductees was announced Thursday morning, November 10th by the Strong Museum of Play, which houses the National Toy Hall of Fame. There were 12 finalists for induction this year (which you can see at the bottom of this story) but only three were selected for induction. For a toy to be considered for induction, they're measured against four major criteria: icon status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.

So without further ado, here are your 2022 inductees...

The more you find out about this toy, the more it gets your head spinning... to begin with, it's ancient. Archaeologists have found 5,000 year-old examples... not only does this toy have a lengthy history, but it's also incredibly adaptable, suitable for making out of clay, metal, stone, and later, rubber, tin and plastic.

LITE BRITE

It first lit up the world of toys in 1967... several toy company executives were awestruck by a window display in New York City made up of hundreds of colored lights. 'It'd make a great toy', they thought, 'but it'd be much too expensive.' Only one of the men, toy designer Burt Meyer kept tinkering with the idea. Within two weeks, he had his "light bulb" moment and finished his plastic prototype. His firm presented the firm to game company Hasbro.

HE-MAN FIGURES (MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE)

In 1979, Ray Wagner of Mattel formed a male action team to explore the creation of the company's next big line. Mattel needed to compete with the movie-fueled success of Kenner's Star Wars action figures... instantly distinctive among competing toys, he was super ripped, larger than life, scantly clothed, larger than life, and full of brute force.

Congratulations to the National Toy Hall of Fame class of 2022!

