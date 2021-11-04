2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees Unveiled

The National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester has announced its latest inductees.

The 2021 class includes American Girl Dolls, the board game “Risk” and the universal play thing “sand”

They were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher-Price corn popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, pinata the Settlers of Catan and the toy fire engine.

The honorees were unveiled today during a special ceremony.

Here's a close look at this year's inductees:

American Girl Dolls were created in1986 by educator Pleasant Rowland, the 18-inch American Girl dolls, and their accompanying books, explore America’s social and cultural history.

Risk is based on the French game Le Conquete du Monde. First published in the United States in 1959, Risk challenges players to control armies and conquer the world.

Sand may be the most universal and oldest toy in the world.. Children recognize sand as a creative material suitable for pouring, scooping, raking, and measuring.

The 2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees

The National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong was established in 1998.

It recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period

You can see the list of previous inductees at toyhalloffame.org

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center.

Take A Look At The Menu: Wukong Asian Restaurant Opens in New York Mills From their custom New York Mills Roll, to your standard General Tsos Chicken and Miso Soup. Here's some photos of their menu items. Will you be stopping in to try it for yourself?