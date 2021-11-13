These Are The 23 Highest Paying Impressive Jobs In Utica And Rome New York
With all these job openings in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York, you may be considering a new career. What are the highest paying jobs you can apply for?
That website USA Wage used data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and took a look at the Top 100 highest paying jobs in our region. Results found that the highest paying profession in America right now is family medicine physician with an average annual salary of $207,380. The second highest paying job is family and general practitioners with an average salary $201,100.
What about our region of Central New York? What jobs popped to the top of the list? Here's a look:
1) General Dentists
General Dentists ranked number one in our region with an entry level salary of $113,990, with the average salary at $166,380. Here's a look at schools in New York you could look at if you're interested in this field.
2) Computer and Information Systems Managers
Computer and Information Systems Managers ranked number two in our region with an entry level salary of $83,160, with the average salary at $154,430. You can learn more about that career path here.
3) Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates ranked in at number three in our region with an entry level salary of $118,360, with the average salary at $153,940. Learn what schools in New York to attend for this.
4) Sales Managers
Sales Managers ranked in at number four in our region with an entry level salary of $61,640, with the average salary at $138,440. You can learn more online here.
5) Optometrists
Optometrists ranked in at number five in our region with an entry level salary of $96,670, with the average salary at $137,800.
6) Marketing Managers
Marketing Managers ranked in at number six in our region with an entry level salary of $79,240, with the average salary at $135,420
7) Physician Assistants
Physician Assistants ranked in at number seven in our region with an entry level salary of $93,860, with the average salary at $132,860.
8) Electronics Engineers (Non Computer)
Electronics Engineers (Non Computer) ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $82,840, with the average salary at $131,200.
9) Postsecondary Education Administrators
Postsecondary Education Administrators ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $84,300, with the average salary at $128,370.
10) Financial Managers
Financial Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $76,710, with the average salary at $125,780.
11) Other Postsecondary Teachers
Other Postsecondary Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $86,760, with the average salary at $118,800.
12) Other Postsecondary Social Sciences Teachers
Other Postsecondary Social Sciences Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $56,180, with the average salary at $118,350.
13) Personal Financial Advisors
Personal Financial Advisors ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $49,910, with the average salary at $114,550.
14) Medical and Health Services Managers
Medical and Health Services Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $72,730, with the average salary at $111,850.
15) Computer and Information Research Scientists
Computer and Information Research Scientists ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $75,730, with the average salary at $111,130.
16) Computer Network Architects
Computer Network Architects ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $73,340, with the average salary at $110,620.
17) Postsecondary Education Teachers
Postsecondary Education Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $24,990, with the average salary at $108,740.
18) Pharmacists
Pharmacists ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $89,050, with the average salary at $107,470.
19) Elementary and Secondary School Education Administrators
Elementary and Secondary School Education Administrators ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $76,920, with the average salary at $106,860.
20) Postsecondary Engineering Teachers
Postsecondary Engineering Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $49,720, with the average salary at $104,240.
21) Postsecondary Art, Drama, and Music Teachers
Postsecondary Art, Drama, and Music Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $39,360, with the average salary at $104,090.
22) Human Resources Managers
Human Resources Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $61,380, with the average salary at $104,000.
23) Nurse Practitioners
Nurse Practitioners ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $84,470, with the average salary at $103,690.