27 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths In Oneida County

Oneida County is reporting 27 new positive coronavirus cases to bring the total number to 1,097.

12 of the new cases were nursing home residents.

There are no new deaths to report and that number remains at 58.

Here are more of the numbers released today:

51 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 41 MVHS 10 Rome Memorial

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

42 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes. 34 MVHS 8 Rome Memorial

375 active positive cases

664 positive cases have been resolved.

22,184 total tests have been conducted.

21,087 total negative results.

637 under mandatory quarantine

489 under precautionary quarantine

11,077 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been two new potential public exposures that be found at ocgov.net

Meanwhile, County Executive Anthony Picente says 40,000 masks will be distributed to local businesses on Monday.

.