28 New COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths In Oneida County

Oneida County is reporting 28 new positive COVID-19 cases, three of which are nursing home-related.

There are also two new coronavirus deaths and one is nursing home-related.

The total number of positive cases in the county is at 1,432 after two positives were removed from Wednesday’s total.

The number of deaths stands at 90.

Ten patients are hospitalized in Oneida County – 9 at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial.

Six hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

Two are admitted outside of the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Thursday:

230 active positive cases

1,112 positive cases have been resolved.

40,151 total negative results.

41,583 total tests have been conducted.

259 under mandatory quarantine

200 under precautionary quarantine

12,298 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 dashboard.