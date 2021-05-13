The Madison County Health Department is working with school districts within Madison County to hold a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

That follows the approval from the Food and Drug Administration expanding the use of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 to 15 years old.

The Health Department will be holding a clinic for students ages 12 to 18, and their parents, on Tuesday, May 18 from 9:00AM to 5:00PM on the SUNY Morrisville campus.

Parents who would like their child to be vaccinated are asked to use this link: bit.ly/051821Pfizer to register or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline phone number at 315-366-2770.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA on December 11, 2020.

Since then, millions of Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is a two shot series, given on or about 21 days apart from each other.

For more information on the vaccine, you can visit the Madison County Health Department website.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that 8-million New Yorkers have been full vaccinated for COVID-19. That's 40 percent of the population.

The governor says 111,885 doses have been administered across the state's distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.



"New York State is making steady progress getting shots in arms and bringing our population to higher levels of immunity from COVID-19, but we have more work to do before everyone returns to safety and the new normal," Cuomo said.