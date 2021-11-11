Ever have a dream of winning the lottery and buying a really extravagant house? This is a house worthy of including in that dream. Take a look inside.

Homes like this just aren't seen all that much in New York State. A home like this screams Florida, or maybe even California. That is one of the many things that makes this stunning home stand out in the real estate landscape. One of the other things is the actual landscape, this home is nearly sitting directly on the water.

Located in Hyde Park, New York, this home has quite the whopping price tag on it. A cool $45,000,000 is what you will need to get the keys to the front door. 46 Ledgerock Lane offers you 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and a half bath too. In-laws coming to town? There is even a fully detached home further back toward the woods too.

29 Breathtaking Pictures Of Majestic New York Home Offering Unparalleled Views This home has a staggering sale price, don't get us wrong. But it is the kind of sale price that seems worth it if you had the cash. Look at everything you're getting for $45,000,000. From an infinity pool to nearly all-glass walls inside. Those glass walls offer you picturesque views any way you choose to turn.

On one side, you'll peer out over the Hudson River, and across you'll see the Catskill mountains. If you take a gander out the other side of the home you get a wooded vibe and you may never know you were perched on the Hudson River.

Take a look through the 29 pictures below showing what true elegance looks like for a home in New York State.

