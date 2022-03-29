Officials say their injuries do not appear to be life threatening, but three Buffalo Police Officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit on Tuesday.

The news came on Twitter, saying the injuries were sustained during a pursuit and that multiple people were in custody.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, WIVB in Buffalo reported a heavy police presence near the intersections of Sycamore Street and Fillmore Avenue and Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue. They also reported the 'chase' had come to an end her East Ferry Street and Fillmore Ave.

