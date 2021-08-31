WATCH: Community Helps New York First Responders Save Family of 7 From House Fire

7 first responders in New York are being hailed for their heroic actions, helping neighbors save a family of seven during a house fire. The dramatic rescue can be seen on just released bodycam footage.

A body camera from a Buffalo police officer shows the moment help arrived as a child jumped from the second story of the burning home. One officer is seen helping rescue a woman who jumped from the flames, that broke out Sunday, August 29.

It wasn't just first responders who came to the rescue. Jeffrey Rivera was among the neighbors and a passersby who helped saved all three adults and three children from the fire. The family escaped without any major injuries. One woman did hurt her leg but she's expected to make a full recovery, according to WGRZ.

The four firefighters and three police officers were recognized by the city during a special ceremony on Monday, August 30. "These are the kinds of things that we train for," Buffalo Fire Department Capt. Peter Fantigrossi said.

Fantigrossi and fellow firefighters Zachary Bogucki, Jonathan Jindra, and Michael Pasqual as well as police officers Nick McLean, Scott Becker, and William Folckemer were honored for their heroic actions.

"I'm just glad we were all really able to work together, even though we're separate departments," McLean said. "And the community helped us tremendously."

The cause of the fire that broke out in the second story and spread to the attic, is under investigation.

