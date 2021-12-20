Closing Arguments Set for Ex-Officer in Daunte Wright Death

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are next in the manslaughter trial of the former Minnesota police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Kim Potter's case will go to the jury following Monday's closing arguments and after Judge Regina Chu gives final instructions.

The judge says she won't make jurors deliberate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. They'll return after the holiday if they haven't reached a verdict by then.

The defense rested Friday after Potter testified she "didn't want to hurt anybody" and that she was "sorry it happened."

