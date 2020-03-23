The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oneida County now stands at 10.

County Executive Anthony Picente updated the numbers during his daily briefing Monday afternoon. Of the three new cases, one is a county resident who got tested for coronavirus outside of Oneida County, he said. That individual is now hospitalized in a facility not in Oneida County.

Additionally, another of the two 'new' cases was a person who was hospitalized at a local facility, was tested while hospitalized and the results came back positive. County officials are unclear as to whether that person was infected with COVID-19 before or after hospitalization.

Also, WIBX reported Sunday that one the county's first seven cases was a person who required hospitalization. That person has since been discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Picente also continued his call to abide by travel restictions and guidelines to stop the spread of the disease, saying it's difficult but is saving lives.

And, due to a shortage of testing materials, the drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in both Utica and Rome are being suspended after today.