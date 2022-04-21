3 of Most Dangerous Empire State Cities Are in Central New York

Three of the ten most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

When you hear about dangerous places in New York you immediately think of the Big Apple. But actually, all are in Central and Upstate New York, according to Roadsnacks Ten Most Dangerous Cities in New York for 2022.

Binghamton tops the list of most dangerous with the overall crime rate in the city twice as high as the national average, according to numbers from FBI reports in 2020. See the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

Using violent crimes and property crimes data, Roadsnack came up with the most dangerous places in New York as a way to help anyone considering moving into the state, or maybe anyone wanting a new place to call home.

To help people navigate these dangerous cities when trying to make an informed decision on what city they should call home.

FBI Most Dangerous Cities in Northeast

Three New York cities are among the most dangerous in the Northeast according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). Buffalo comes in the highest. Ironically New York City is nowhere on the FBI list either.

#2 Buffalo

#4 Rochester

#9 Syracuse

Where is the safest place in New York? Kirkland, Whitestown and Hamilton. All made the Safest Small Towns in America list.

Dangerous Counties

Greene and Erie County top the list of most dangerous counties outside the city. But it's Onondaga in Central New York coming in as the 3rd most dangerous county, followed by Oneida County at 11, Fulton at 14, and Madison at 20.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services in New York calculated the overall crime rate by dividing the total number of Index crimes submitted by police agencies in each county by the county’s population from the U.S. Census Bureau and multiplying the result by 100,000.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State