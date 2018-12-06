3 Syracuse Schools May Be Taken Over By Outside Receiver

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — State education officials say three low-performing schools in Syracuse may be taken over by an outside receiver after failing to show enough improvement during the past year.

All are in the Syracuse City School District: Danforth Middle School, Dr. King Elementary School and Westside Academy at Blodgett.

They were among 60 struggling schools statewide that were required by the state to improve student achievement, attendance and other measures in 2017-18. The state Education Department said Wednesday that 49 of the schools showed demonstrable improvement, while the remaining eight schools either closed or are planning to.

The Syracuse school district now has 60 days to appoint an independent receiver to take over operations of the three schools and develop an improvement plan. The district also may choose to close them.