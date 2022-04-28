30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest.

On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.

This week the DEC highlighted forest rangers busting up a wild underage drinking party, involving about 30 teenagers, at a New York State Park.

Underage Drinking Enforcement: Town of Brookfield, Madison County

On Friday, April 22, DEC Rangers Oldroyd and Virkler were patrolling in the vicinity of Charles Baker State Forest when they encountered a line of 13 vehicles, including three pickup trucks loaded with pallets, entering Charles Baker State Forest, according to the DEC.

The rangers interviewed the teens in the 13 vehicles. The teens admitted they were going to Charles Baker State Forest to have a party, officials say.

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party At Charles Baker State Forest, Norwich Teen Arrested

The group included approximately 30 people ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old, according to the DEC.

An 18-year-old from Norwich, New York had three cases of beer, according to the DEC. Rangers issued the 18-year-old a ticket for underage possession of alcohol in a State Forest.

The DEC notified the parents of all 30 teens and made sure all were not impaired before allowing them to leave Charles Baker State Forest.

"After ensuring none of the drivers were impaired and notifying the parents of the minors involved, Rangers cleared the scene," the DEC states.

