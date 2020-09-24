$30,000 Lotto Prize Awarded At Whitesboro Gas Station

A dollar and a dream is all you need to win the lottery. Though it wasn't in the millions, one lucky winner took home several thousand dollars from a gas station in Whitesboro.

The New York Lottery announced there were several top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 23rd TAKE-5 drawing. One of the tickets was sold in the Nassau County unincorporated community of Elmont. The cash award given out there was $30,102.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Byrne Dairy located at 185 Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. That monetary award was also $30,102. The TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable Lottery and contributes just under $3.5 billion last year to help support education in New York State. Lottery officials say, "New York Lottery revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. It takes into account both a school district's size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding."