33 Straight Days With COVID Infection Rate Under One-Percent

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York state’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

Cuomo says over 63,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday and 576, or 0.91-percent were positive.

That’s 33 straight days with an infection rate under one-percent.

"New York State's infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Cuomo said. "And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don't do many tests, you won't find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that's accurate because we're testing more than anyone else."

Total hospitalizations were at 463 and there were three COVID fatalities statewide on Tuesday.

The governor announced today that indoor dining can resume at New York City restaurants on September 30th at 25 percent capacity, with restrictions in place.