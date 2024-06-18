Since the announcement of the Mohawk Valley Health System's intention to build a new hospital in Downtown Utica, people have been concerned about the reuse plan for the St. Elizabeth and St. Luke's campuses. That concern still exists.

Some residents felt the hospital would have been better suited to be built on the existing footprint of the St. Luke's campus, but that clearly did not happen and now there is a very large vacant building that is in need of a new purpose. That is why Oneida County, MVHS, Mohawk Valley EDGE and other entities are continuing to host public meetings to discuss and get ideas for possible reuse of the St. Luke's Hospital property.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has announced the Community Visioning Workshop will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 26th in the Soggs Room of the MVHS Center for Rehabilitation & Continuing Care Services located at 1650 Champlin Avenue. That is on the St. Luke's Property campus. Picente says,

Public participation in these forums has been great. We continue to receive extensive input and valuable feedback, and we want to see that momentum carry through to June 26thth. Having the public engage in this process is imperative to the future success of the site.

If you are unable to attend the meeting there is an option for your voice to be heard. A summary of the extensive responses received through the online Reimagine St. Luke’s Visual Preferences Survey, which is helping to inform design ideas, will also be shared at the meeting and you can take that survey anytime at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StLukesVisualSurvey.

