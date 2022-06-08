$41 Million Affordable Housing Project Underway In Rome

Construction has begun on the $41 million rehabilitation and modernization of the Colonial II Apartments in Rome.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today.

Hochul says the project will preserve affordability for 74 seniors and people with disabilities.

The renovations will reconfigure apartment sizes, which are currently too small to remain viable.

Hochul says the new, energy-efficient design is also expected to achieve net-zero-carbon emissions and reduce overall utility costs for residents.

"As we strive to make New York more equitable, it is critical that we provide vulnerable and senior New Yorkers with access to affordable housing that allows them to live with the safety and security they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "This affordable housing development project will provide Rome's seniors and those with disabilities a modern and highly energy-efficient building that will improve their quality of life, strengthen the community they call home, and help achieve New York's long-term climate goals."

The Colonial II apartments are located on Cottage Street and are owned and operated by the Rome Housing Authority.

The seven-story building originally opened in 1972 as a school and dormitory and was converted to public housing in 1984.

The building has never been upgraded prior to this rehabilitation and has become functionally obsolete.

The project is part of the Governor's comprehensive, $25 million, five-year statewide housing plan make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable.

Senator Joseph Griffo says the project will provide seniors and individuals with disabilities with access to modern and energy efficient housing while also rehabilitating and preserving an existing building in Rome.

The developers are Beacon Communities Development and the Rome Housing Authority.



