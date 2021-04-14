5 Amazon Prime Items You Should Leave in the Cart and Never Buy

The influencers are very influential these days. You bop onto TikTok or Facebook and there are countless posts from people endorsing products and telling you how a certain purchase on Amazon changed their lives. I'm actually growing very tired of it because I totally buy in, only to find out the product is what I call a one and done. That's is, I buy it once and then I'll never buy it again because it's garbage.

In the spirit of being real and honest, here are five products that absolutely blow. Five purchases that were the biggest waste for me and I highly recommend you never spend any money or any time on.

5. The 8 ft. Offset Umbrella from At Home - is just $129 when other offset umbrellas are $900. Wow! What a savings! Actually, what a joke this piece of garbage is, as it works perfectly fine until a cool breeze gently blows through your backyard and it basically bends over. It's garbage, so don't waste the money.

4. Nostalgia Electric Bucket Ice Cream Maker With Easy-Carry Handle, Makes 6-Quarts in Minutes, Frozen Yogurt, Gelato, Made From Real Wood, Brown. This is an awesome item, actually, and it makes delicious ice cream. The problem is, we used it one time and now it serves as an awesome decoration on our utility shelf that never gets used. It's just not practical and unless you're willing to use it as a once in a blue moon, special occasion item, don't waste the cash. Instead of the ice cream maker, buy ice cream.

3. Jordan's Skinny Mixes Cocktail Party in a Box, Sugar Free, 202.8 Fl Oz (Pack of 6). I'm on the Keto diet so I'm always looking for cool items that are zero carbs or low carbs and this product checks the boxes. The problem is, the mix is so sweet - sickeningly sweet, I used it once and now it just sits on the shelf. I even tried diluting it and that just makes it less flavorful, but still sweet. Look up a recipe online and make your own skinny margarita and get ready because Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner.

2. Record Player Turntable Wireless Portable LP Phonograph with Built in Stereo Speakers 3-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable Vinyl Record Player with Speakers. This record player looks like a million bucks in the photo online, but when you get it for $69.99 you find that images look much larger online than they do when you open the box at home! It's small and the sound is horrific. What a waste! On a side note, I am selling one if you're interested and I'll gladly let it go for the low, low price of $59.99 and I'll even throw in a few records. If interested, let me know and I'll send you a picture. It looks huge.

1. Non Contact Forehead Thermometer for Fever, Infrared Digital Thermometer for Adults & Baby. If you're looking for your temperature to be normal, this is the perfect device as it's always normal. In December, I had COVID-19 and using a normal thermometer that goes under the tongue, I was 102. This thermometer registered 98.7. The rest of my family got COVID and according to this "non contact" thermometer had their temperature at normal. We should have known that a "state of the art" medical device that costs just $11.99 probably isn't worth the plastic it was made with. It is totally garbage!