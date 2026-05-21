Insurance Fraud Crackdown Intensifies as Albany Pushes Reform

A growing crackdown on staged automobile crashes and insurance fraud across New York is adding even more pressure to already tense budget negotiations in Albany, where lawmakers are expected to approve a major fraud reform package sometime next week.

Governor Kathy Hochul has made auto insurance fraud one of the biggest unresolved issues in the late state budget talks. State officials say organized scams involving fake crashes, false injury claims and unnecessary medical procedures are costing insurers millions of dollars every year, expenses that eventually get passed on to drivers through higher premiums.

The issue landed back in the spotlight following the May 15 arrest of 24-year-old Basirah Jamalzada of Watervliet. State Police in Brunswick announced the arrest as part of an ongoing effort targeting insurance fraud operations across the state.

Investigators say many of the schemes follow a familiar pattern. Criminals intentionally cause crashes, often by cutting off trucks or commercial vehicles and suddenly slamming on the brakes. People inside the car then claim they were injured, sometimes recruiting individuals willing to pose as victims. Authorities say the scams often continue with visits to cooperating medical offices where expensive treatments and surgeries are recommended, despite little or no legitimate injury.

That type of fraud was at the center of a major New York Supreme Court ruling earlier this year involving what authorities described as a staged crash ring operating throughout New York City and surrounding suburbs.

Justice Maureen T. Liccione ruled the defendants were not entitled to collect insurance payouts from Integon National Insurance Company after investigators tied them to a string of eight allegedly staged crashes in 2023.

According to court records, nearly every crash involved the same setup, three occupants in the vehicle, a commercial truck as the target, and collisions happening shortly after insurance policies were issued. Many of the defendants reportedly sought treatment at the same two medical offices in Queens, where investigators believe fraudulent claims were coordinated.

The court also found several of the vehicles were registered within days of each other, and some license plates were nearly identical except for a single digit. In many cases, insurance policies were canceled shortly after payouts were made because premiums were never fully paid.

“The Court will preface this summary judgment analysis with the statement that insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Liccione wrote in the decision. “Because premium increases partly incorporate fraud costs, insurance fraud hurts all policyholders, not just insurers.”

One truck driver involved in one of the crashes testified that he watched a vehicle suddenly swing in front of him on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway before coming to what he described as an unnecessary dead stop.

“I applied my brakes but the Ford left no room or time for me to avoid striking it in the rear,” the driver testified.

Hochul has repeatedly pointed to cases like this while pushing lawmakers to strengthen fraud protections in state law. Her proposals would give insurers more time to investigate suspicious claims, reduce certain payouts involving criminal conduct and limit awards when drivers are found mostly responsible for crashes.

State officials say suspected automobile insurance fraud complaints jumped to more than 43,000 cases in 2025, an increase of roughly 80 percent since 2020.

Supporters of the legislation argue the reforms are badly needed because New Yorkers are paying some of the highest automobile insurance rates in the country. At the same time, lawmakers say the legislation is also designed to protect drivers who are legitimately injured and truly need medical care after serious crashes.

Legislative leaders are expected to finalize the insurance fraud package as part of the broader state budget agreement sometime next week.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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