5 CNY Public High Schools Make State Top 100 List

One local school stands above the rest as the best school in CNY, but not by much.

NYUP shared the top 100 list which is compiled from US News who had teamed up with a company that did some research called RTI International. They ranked all of New York State schools based on college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, and graduation rates.

Now the best school in the state is nowhere near Central New York, that would be the Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, NY. Also known as Queens in New York City. In fact, the top 11 schools in the state all hail from the NYC area.

Onto the schools that made the list that are in Central New York:

#67 - New Hartford Senior High School in New Hartford

#72 - Ithaca Senior High School in Ithaca

#73 - Jamesville-Dewitt High School in Dewitt

#76 - Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School in Manlius

#84 - Skaneateles Senior High School in Skaneateles

If you send your kids to any of these schools I am sure you already know how good they are when it comes to all of the factors noted above. Pretty high esteem for the ones here in Central New York as they are being compared to a total of 1,281 schools in the New York State alone. Even the 20th best high school in the state is only ranking at 178 when compared nationwide to the 24,000 schools in the United States.

Do you send your kids to these schools?

In Pictures: What Education Looks Like Around the World During a Pandemic

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer