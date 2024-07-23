Here Are the 5 Most Affordable Places to Live in New York in 2024
Who knew there were still some areas in New York where housing and rental costs are dirt cheap?
While New York isn't exactly the most affordable state in the country, residents can still find some pockets that provide some financial relief.
Considering residents pay some of the highest prices for food and auto insurance in the country, the worst expense of all is paying mortgages and rent.
A recent survey found New York's housing costs are 76% higher than the national average. While that number is likely heavily influenced by what people pay in New York City and the surrounding areas, the cost to own or rent a home is really no bargain elsewhere in the state.
The cost to rent an apartment in Central New York has skyrocketed in recent years, with residents mostly blaming it on those who fled New York City during the COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, there are at least 5 cities in the state that have been able to keep costs low.
The 5 Most Affordable Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
Great to see CNY representation on this list, with 3 of the top 5 cities coming from our area.
However, before you begin searching home property values and consider hiring a moving team, GoBankingRates also released a list of the most crime-ridden cities in the state and, unfortunately, some of these ultra-affordable cities wound up on the list.
PLEASE NOTE TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ISN'T CALLING THE BELOW 5 CITIES "DANGEROUS", we are reporting on a study from GoBankingRates. All complaints and criticism should be directed toward them.
The 5 Most Difficult Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
That said, looks like you can't have your cake and eat it, too, in New York. Saving money on housing costs means you could be putting yourself at increased risk of being a victim of crime.
What do you think of this latest survey of the state's cheapest- and most dangerous - cities? Shout us out using the station app below:
Photos of Brazen Smash and Grab at Popular Hiking Trail in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Megan
4 of America's Most Dangerous College Campuses Are in New York
Gallery Credit: Megan