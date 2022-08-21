Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

nancykennedy

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.

The housing market was high before the COVID-19 pandemic and once the virus hit the prices on local houses skyrocketed out of control.

When I moved to the Hudson Valley 6 years ago I was able to get a nice single bedroom apartment with several amenities like central air, washer/ dryer and a dishwasher in Dutchess County for $950 a month.

I'd be willing to bet you could not find a place like that for rent in Dutchess County for less than $1,300 right now. According to Zillow, most studio apartments in Poughkeepsie are nearly $1,000 a month..

What do you even consider affordable housing today?


11 Hudson Valley Parks Ranked Best to Worst

Amusement Parks Near The Hudson Valley Ranked

Filed Under: housing, real estate
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top