Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.

The housing market was high before the COVID-19 pandemic and once the virus hit the prices on local houses skyrocketed out of control.

When I moved to the Hudson Valley 6 years ago I was able to get a nice single bedroom apartment with several amenities like central air, washer/ dryer and a dishwasher in Dutchess County for $950 a month.

I'd be willing to bet you could not find a place like that for rent in Dutchess County for less than $1,300 right now. According to Zillow, most studio apartments in Poughkeepsie are nearly $1,000 a month..

What do you even consider affordable housing today?

