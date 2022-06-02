5 Things to Know About This Saturday’s Paul McCartney Concert

Sir Paul McCartney is coming to the non-air conditioned Carrier Dome - oops, that's changed since the last time he was here. Let's try that again.

Sir Paul McCartney is coming to the newly air conditioned JMS Wireless Dome on the campus of Syracuse University this weekend and there are some key things you'll need to know if you're going to the concert at the stadium. (The word "stadium" is a new word being used by SU when describing the Dome).

First, this concert is an epic moment for Syracuse University as it's the first big non-sporting event in the Dome since the pandemic hit 2 years ago. Some 35,000 concert goers are expected to pack into the Dome and while face masks are encouraged, there's no requirement that you have to wear one. People also no longer have to show proof of vaccination when entering the Dome and no testing is required. However, COVID is not gone and McCartney, who will turn 80 years old 14 days from showtime, would appreciate it if masks were worn. (McCartney was born on June 18, 1942.)

Second, If you have a parking pass, officials are recommending people arrive by 6 p.m., which is when the doors to the facility open. Believe it or not, if you haven't sprung for a parking pass it's recommended that you arrive as early as 2 p.m., which is when the lots will open. Ride share, taxi, and limos are also encouraged but traffic around the Dome will be extremely congested, so it's still a good idea to get there early. Also, be prepared for all 35,000 people to leave the show at the same time so expect a great deal of congestion on your way home.

Desert Trip - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Third, while masks are no longer required inside the Dome, New York State still requires masks to be worn while taking public transportation. People who take shuttle busses will be required to wear face masks.

Fourth, people should download their tickets to their phone before they try to enter. If you try to download your ticket to your phone at the gate, there's a chance that with all of the cellular congestion, the process could work slowly and you'll be responsible for holding up the very long line. Also, you must be logged into your ticketing account on your phone and have the ticket downloaded. Screenshots will not be accepted for entry.

Here's another important note, The Dome features cashless concessions. Your cash is not good here! Additionally, the new JMS Wireless Dome features new amenities and improvements, including air conditioning. While the outdoor weather for this Saturday's show is expected to be in the 60s, with AC there should be no excuse for a stuffy stadium like the old Carrier Dome, when McCartney performed a few years ago. The Dome inside for that show was well into the 90s for showtime.

Cash is not accepted at food, beverage and merchandise stands. Major credit cards, debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay, Android Pay and Google Wallet) are accepted.

Along with the air conditioning, Syracuse has added a new roof, a center-hung video scoreboard and sound and lighting systems, and it made some improvements in restrooms and concession areas. The school has also made improvements to help it better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fifth, Syracuse University has increased security measures so be prepared to be checked thoroughly when you enter including bag check and metal detectors. The stadium will be enforcing their clear bag police (see below), and if your bag is not approved, you'll be asked to return to your car, no matter how far away it is, and place the bag in your vehicle.

Clear Bag Policy

For safety and security, the stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy. Each fan is allowed one clear bag, one small clutch or purse. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. Please visit the stadium entry/clear bag page for additional information. Get complete list of restrictions here.

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.