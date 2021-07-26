600 Kids Will Benefit from Rome Men’s Back to School Supply Drive

About 5 years ago it was just one of those usual runs to the local Wal Mart store that would change two Rome men’s outlook on the back to school season. Bryan Brockway was on the run, when he noticed school aged kids and their parents trying to fulfill the needed items for their back to school list. It bothered him so much he got in touch with his lifelong friend Nazie Adolphi and the two started a backpack supply drive.

The two men put together 50 backpacks the first year, and once they saw the smiling faces on the kids picking up the supplies they were hooked.

School is hard enough , making sure you have the proper supplies to succeed shouldn’t be a worry.

The second year they reached out to family and friends to help and the project grew to 75, the 3rd and 4th year businesses and the Rome Police Department stepped in to help and it grew to 400 backpacks. On the day the supplies were handed out the lineup of cars stretched for more than a mile.

This year with assistance from the Lake Delta Kiwanis Club, Nazie and Bryan have 600 backpacks to fill. The backpacks and supplies will be given out to students of any grade, pre-school to college, no matter where they attend. Now, their sites are set on obtaining supplies for the backpacks. This is how you can help, by donating items like:

pens

pencils

crayons

scissors

notebooks

Kleenex

glue sticks

hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

Anything else kids may need for back to school. Items can be dropped of at the Nazie's family business D&D Carpets on 709 East Dominick Street in Rome. Don't have time to shop? They can use monetary donations of any size to purchase supplies too. Items or donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday between 9 and 4 or Saturday between 9 and 1.

Supplies will be handed out at the D&D Carpet location August 28 starting at 9 am and will continue until supplies are exhausted. Proper social distancing and public health guidelines will be adhered during pickup.

If you have questions about helping with the donations or receiving supplies, call 315-337-2430 or reach out to the guys; Bryan Brockway on Facebook or Nazie Adolphi on Facebook.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.

St Johnsville Girl Donates School Supplies to Keep Brother's Memory Alive Alicianna Bersani of St Johnsville, New York donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to not one but two second-grade classes. Now she's starting a Christmas toy drive for kids less fortunate.