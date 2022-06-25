7 Diseases Your Dog Can Catch From Other Dogs In New York State

If you take your dog to the dog park, doggy daycare, or have a dog walker take them out with other dogs, they could be at risk for these diseases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, the following diseases are common among dogs:

If Your Dog Hangs Out With Other Dogs In NY, It's At Risk For 7 Diseases

Get our free mobile app

Infection Found In Rats Can Spread To Dogs In New York

According to PetMD.com, Leptospirosis is found in water that wildlife has urinated in,

Leptospirosis in dogs is a bacterial infection that spreads through the bloodstream. Dogs can get leptospirosis from puddles or bodies of water that carry urine from infected wildlife. The bacteria infiltrate a dog’s body by burrowing into their skin. Canine leptospirosis can be a serious, life-threatening disease.

The Centers for Disease Control says that the bacteria can live in water and soil for weeks. The spread of the infection has been increasing. It is commonly found in muddy or marshy areas where there is wildlife and stagnant water. Keep in mind, as the snow melts around New York State, we are often left with muddy ground or puddles.

Leptospirosis can spread to humans from an infected dog, especially children. The CDC says people can become infected through,

Contact with urine (or other body fluids, except saliva) from infected animals.

Contact with water, soil, or food contaminated with the urine of infected animals.

The types of dogs that are most at risk are:

- Hunting and sporting dogs

- Dogs that live near wooded areas

- Dogs that live on or near farms

- Dogs that have spent time in a kennel

If you see any of these symptoms in your dog, it could possibly be leptospirosis:

Leptospirosis in Dogs: These Are The Symptoms of The Deadly Infection

Here's The Meaning Of Dog Collar Colors