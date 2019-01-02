7 Groups Splitting $3M To Combat Gun Violence In Cities

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Seven organizations across New York state are splitting more than $3 million in state funding to curb gun violence and help people impacted by shootings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the funding will go to not-for-profit groups in Mount Vernon, Rochester, the Bronx, Yonkers, Troy, Poughkeepsie and Buffalo. The Democrat says the money will fund SNUG, New York's street outreach program.

The program aims to reduce gun violence and save lives by intervening in the aftermath of shootings to work with high-risk youth and connect them to services and programs.

Another $1.6 million in funding to support similar programs was provided earlier this year to community groups in Albany, Syracuse, Hempstead and Wyandanch.

The SNUG program is administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.