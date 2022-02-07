7 Reasons Why New York Shouldn’t Require Safety Inspections On Vehicles

Does this sound absurd? There are some statistics that really do back this statement up.

That statement is, New York shouldn't require mandatory safety inspections on vehicles. So, you need to get some info here, how on earth would that make anything better you ask? Well, it won't. But there is one piece of information that speaks volumes. While they don't help anything, they also don't harm anything.

What Does That Mean?

Think about it. If they don't do any harm or good, what is the point? When it comes down to it, fatal accidents, no matter the reason, are an absolute tragedy. If an inspection can prevent someone from having a catastrophic event occur, by all means. More times than not, catastrophic events will happen for reasons totally unrelated to a vehicle's safety. That isn't to say it never happens though.

Comparing Numbers

States that indeed require inspections, which not all do, don't see any massive improvement in traffic fatalities. The video above here talks in-depth about numbers, this YouTube user compares Texas and Florida. To summarize, there are roughly 3 times the amount of registered drivers in Texas as compared to Florida, both states have roughly around the same amount of fatal traffic accidents on a yearly basis after doing a simple conversion. One state requires safety inspections, one does not.

Many States Don't Require Them

While New York does indeed have a pretty strict policy when it regards safety inspections of vehicles, that is purely a state policy, not a federal one. Many other states don't even require inspection at all. Like the ones below.

Alaska

Arkansas

Iowa

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

North Dakota

South Carolina

South Dakota

Florida

Washington

Wyoming

7 Reasons Why New York Shouldn't Require Safety Inspections

