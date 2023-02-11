Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?

If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,

About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About 64% of them wear eyeglasses, and about 11% wear contact lenses, either exclusively, or with glasses. How many people wear glasses? A projected 164 million American adults wear glasses, according to The Vision Council.

Does New York State Law Require Drivers To Wear Glasses While Driving?

If you have a driver's license, you most likely took a vision test. If you have a New York license, it is a requirement,

You must pass a vision test when you apply for a driver license or to renew your license. The test must show that you have visual acuity of at least 20/40 (based on the Snellen Visual Acuity Scale) in either or both eyes, with or without corrective lenses.

When you take the test, if it indicates that you need to wear corrective lenses to pass, a "B" restriction will be placed on your driver's license or learner's permit. Some of the most common vision restrictions are,

- Corrective lenses

- Telescopic lenses

- Daylight driving only

If you have a restriction on your license, do you have to wear your glasses or contacts every time you get behind the wheel?

Yes! It's the law in New York that you need to wear your corrective lenses,

It is a violation of the law if the driver fails to wear corrective lenses.

There doesn't seem to be a fine amount listed on the DMV's website.

The only way around it is if you have corrective surgery; then you can potentially get the restriction removed. You can get the requirements to have a vision restriction removed here.

*** This article is not intended to provide legal advice or counsel.

