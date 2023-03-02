A traffic stop by Utica Police led to officers finding nearly two-ounces of heroin and more than four-ounces of methamphetamine. Now, the driver and two passengers face charges of possession and intent to sell.

The traffic stopped happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Bleecker Street. Officers say no only was the backseat passenger acting suspiciously, they could see what appeared to be a tied-off plastic baggy on the floor of the vehicle containing a substance. A subsequent search of the vehicle would lead to police finding 130 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and 50 grams of heroin.

Police charged all three occupants - Michael Dyer, 39, of Remsen, Brittany Lopez, 32, of Remsen, and Joshua Williams, 29, of Blossvale, with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd—Methamphetamine

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—intent to sell

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—Methamphetamine

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—Heroin

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th x2

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]



World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004 The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November.