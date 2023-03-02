Utica Police Find Ounces of Heroin, Meth In East Utica Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by Utica Police led to officers finding nearly two-ounces of heroin and more than four-ounces of methamphetamine. Now, the driver and two passengers face charges of possession and intent to sell.
The traffic stopped happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Bleecker Street. Officers say no only was the backseat passenger acting suspiciously, they could see what appeared to be a tied-off plastic baggy on the floor of the vehicle containing a substance. A subsequent search of the vehicle would lead to police finding 130 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and 50 grams of heroin.
Police charged all three occupants - Michael Dyer, 39, of Remsen, Brittany Lopez, 32, of Remsen, and Joshua Williams, 29, of Blossvale, with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd—Methamphetamine
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—intent to sell
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—Methamphetamine
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd—Heroin
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th x2
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]