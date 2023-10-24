NYSP: Child Found in Truck With Sleeping Parents On Heroin High

Two Northern NY parents face drug possession charges after a scary scene along a State road in St. Lawrence County involving a young child.

Troopers say they found the young child inside a truck with his parents, along with heroin residue and torn tin foil within the child's reach. State Police say they were called to conduct a welfare check in a truck parked on State Route 10 in the town De Peyster on Monday.

It is alleged that John Baker, 31, had been asleep in the driver seat, but awoke as the Trooper approached the truck. That Trooper reported witnessing Baker attempting to hid torn pieces of tin foil inside the vehicle. Police say 33-year-old Ashley Travis was also inside the truck, along with a young child. Troopers say the parents were found to be in possession of heroin, and their child - who was not restrained - was just inches from burnt heroin residue.

The child was taken and turned over to a family members, police said,

Meanwhile, the parents faces charges just minor charges - criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, which is the lowest of drug possession charges. They also face a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

The pair were issued appearance tickets and released.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

