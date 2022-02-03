8 Simple Driving Tips Some Morons Forget Every New York Snow Storm

It happens every time it snows in Central and Upstate New York. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather. Well be prepared. It's that time again.

Landon, a storm some forecasters are calling the worst of the season, is just another typical winter day for us hardy Central New Yorkers. We don't panic and rush to the grocery store to stock up on bread, milk, and eggs. The liquor store may be a different story. We do seem to forget how to drive though.

In every storm, you'll see drivers going too fast, following too close, or often in the ditch along the side of the road. Here are a few simple tips everyone should know but may have forgotten since the last snowstorm that makes it safer for everyone on the road.

SLOW DOWN! It seems like a no-brainer, but every Winter you see the impatient idiots behind the wheel that blow by. They are often the same ones you see in the ditch a few miles later too.

For the love of God, clean off your car. We've all been behind the jerk who only cleared a small hole on the front windshield. The rest of the snow or sheets of ice, fly off the back of their car and right onto your windshield.

Don't tailgate. Tailgating is dangerous in any weather but slippery Winter roads and brakes are like oil and water. They just don't mix.

Turn on your lights. Anyone who's driven in a snowstorm knows time is irrelevant. A blizzard can make it feel like midnight at 10 in the morning.

