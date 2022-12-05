NY First Responders Show Why Closed Doors Can Save Lives in a House Fire

A picture is worth a thousand words. This one tells us why we should always close our bedroom doors at night.

Closing a bedroom door can save you precious time if a fire breaks out while you're sleeping. The Otsego County Fire Wire is reminding everyone to help save lives.

We always emphasize the importance of closing your bedroom doors when you go to sleep. Even cheap six-panel hollow core doors will buy you time in a fire.

Look at how there is no smoke or heat damage in the bedroom. The hallway is a different story though. It suffered severe heat, smoke, and fire damage. And most of that damage is up high.

This is why we preach to get down low if you have smoke or fire in your home. Practice that home escape plan and Close Before You Doze.

Fire Safety Tips

Beth Kierner knows all too well the importance of closing doors. "I am alive today because I had my bedroom door closed when a fire engulfed my apartment in 1993."

Did you know if a fire starts in your home you may have as little as two minutes to escape? The American Red Cross has several fire safety tips to help save lives.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas

Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries

Create a fire escape plan and practice it twice a year

If there's a fire in your home, get out, stay out and call for help. Never go back inside for anything or anyone

