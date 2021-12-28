A Westmoreland man is facing felony charges following a domestic dispute.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 87-year-old Crawford Lewis allegedly restrained his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her with a handgun during the incident.

Lewis is charged with unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with menacing.

He was sent to the Oneida County Jail on $20,000 cash bail and $40,000 bond.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

