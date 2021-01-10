9 New COVID-19 Deaths in the Region as Cases Increase

In the last 24-hours, the Mohawk Valley has seen 9 new deaths related to COVID-19, 1 in Herkimer County and 8 in Oneida County. Since New Year's Eve, a staggering 43 people (12 from Herkimer County and 31 from Oneida County) have died of COVID-19 Meanwhile, positive cases continue to grow in both counties. Herkimer County reported 67 new positive tests and Oneida County added 234 new positive cases on Sunday.

“Today shows how deadly this virus continues to be, as we are reporting the most deaths we have ever had in one day,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of these eight people whose lives were lost. Hope is around the corner as we ramp up vaccinating our residents, but in the meantime, we cannot become complacent. We must see this through until the end.”

The big concern in the region continues to be hospitalization rates, especially at Mohawk Valley Health System, where more than 170 people are hospitalized between St. Lukes and St. Elizabeth's hospitals as of Friday morning, according to MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. On Sunday, Herkimer County reported 54 county residents hospitalized, while Oneida County listed 178 residents as the total admitted due to the virus, 9 of them are in out of county hospitals.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., Oneida County will conduct a Facebook Live Town Hall to answer the public’s questions on COVID-19. It will be live streamed at Oneida County's Facebook page. More details to follow.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 9th

·234 new positive cases, 14,746* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positive cases were removed from the previous total.). 15 are nursing home residents. ·6,249 active positive cases. ·8 new COVID-19-related deaths, 266 total. 1 nursing home related. ·169 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 156 at MVHS. 13 at Rome Memorial. 33 are nursing home residents. 9 patients are hospitalized out of county. ·5,731 positive cases have been resolved. ·394,762 total negative results. ·409,508 total tests. ·6,249 in mandatory isolation. ·1,447 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/10/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 67 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3356 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1260 Total Hospitalized: 54 Total number recovered: 2061 Covid Deaths: 35

Negative Covid-19 test results: 78918

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1348 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 150