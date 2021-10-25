Looking for some stunning fall foliage photos from across New York state? Check out these photos of Watkins Glen.

9 Photos That Show How Stunning Fall Is In Watkins Glen New York Looking for some stunning fall foliage photos from across New York state? Check out these photos of Watkins Glen.



The Watkins Glen Gorge has closed for the season for 2021. Before it closed, local photographer Nichole Grant was lucky enough to check out the park before it closed. On October 19th, during the height of fall foliage, she captured these amazing photos.

Here's some fun facts to go along with these photos:

1) Watkins Glen is a village in Schuyler County.

2) The town of Watkins Glen is pretty famous for its role in auto racing. It's the home of a street course used in road racing.

Watkins Glen International, which has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Cheez-It 355 at The Glen, IndyCar Series Grand Prix at The Glen, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship 6 Hours of Watkins Glen."

3) The racetrack was also the scene of the 1973 Summer Jam at Watkins Glen rock festival attended by an estimated 600,000 people.

4) Watkins Glen is also the home port for True Love, an 84-plus-year-old schooner that has been featured in several Hollywood movies, including High Society (1956) and The Philadelphia Story (1940)..

5) he International Motor Racing Research Center is located in Watkins Glen.

6) According to mytwintiers.com, The Finger Lakes Regional Director of Parks and Recreation says attendance in the 2021 season was lower at parks in the Finger Lakes, including Watkins Glen.

“Mainly due to weather, attendance across the Finger Lakes State Park region is behind 2020. Mostly in great part due to the very wet weather we had at the beginning of the season and that cut back on our daytime use and attendance… Outdoor use and picnicking and some of the swim areas ” said Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation."

