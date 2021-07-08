Need a Whiff of Burnt Rubber? NASCAR Roars into The Glen at 100% Capacity
Who's ready to hear the roar of engines and smell some burning rubber? I know I sure am. After being shut down for a year and then operating at reduced capacity, The Glen is ready to welcome back all its fans.
NASCAR is ready to make a huge and long-awaited return to The Glenn this summer. Staff and fans say it can't happen soon enough.
Watkins Glen International Race Track is ready to start the racing season at 100% capacity. Here's a look at the 2021 race schedule.
- Masters Historic Racing is July 9 - 11, 2021
Tickets range from $45 to $50, with teens starting at $20.
- Due to the Masters Historic Race, the Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International, scheduled for July 9-11, 2021, has been postponed until July 8-10, 2022. Ticket holders will automatically receive a credit within their account by May 5, 2021
- NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen is August 4 - 8, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Adult tickets range from $100 to $150. Many other packages are available for campers and more; please check the site for more options.
- The GT World Challenge America is September 16 - 19, 2021, with adult ticket prices ranging from $60 to $90 and teens, 13 to 19 years old, $290.
It's been more than a year with no action at the track, and The Glen is ready to get back to business, especially with NASCAR. And now that they're open to 100% capacity, they're excited to see the grandstands overflowing with happy fans.
“Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.”
Fans who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask for their own protection.