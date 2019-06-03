95,000 Pounds Of Johnsonville Sausage Recalled

Johnsonville Sausage recalls 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat sausages that may be contaminated with hard green plastic.

Ready-to-eat Johnsonville jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, and has been recalled according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019, sold in a 14-oz. vacuum package labeled “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back and an establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

fsis.usda.gov

A consumer complaint prompted the recall by Johnsonville, but there have been no adverse reactions.