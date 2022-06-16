$999,999: Take A Look Inside This Historic Mansion For Sale in Central New York

If you've ever wanted to live in quite the historic home, there's currently one on the market in Newport that will likely be worth the investment.

It went on the market on June 15 by John Brown at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties and holy wow, it's beautiful. Located at 7551 North Main Street in Newport, the four bedroom, three bathroom house was built in 1846 and has quite the famous designer/architect.

According to The Met, America’s greatest architect of the mid-nineteenth century, a designer of picturesque buildings in myriad styles, Alexander J. Davis was born in New York City on July 24, 1803. During the 1840s and 1850s, Davis was America’s leading architect of country houses in a variety of picturesque styles, the most popular among them being Gothic Revival and Italianate. He is responsible for building this home, according to the Zillow description.

Premier 19th century limestone Italianate mansion, (designed by A.J. Davis) set on 3.5 acre waterfront overlooking the famous West Canada. Meticulous restoration and attention to every detail. Breathtaking grounds. Luxury amenities expected at this level. The Crown Jewel of Diamond Valley.

The home, which is located in the West Canada Valley school district, was listed once on the market back in 2011 for $399,999 - but now, has been boosted to the price of $999,999. Is that too much, or do you think for the history behind the home, that it's worth it?

Take a look inside for yourself. If this home is something you'd be interested in, the estimated monthly cost would be just over seven thousand dollars. But if you're into the kind of design and all the history, it's a steal.

