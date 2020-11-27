A Black Friday for the COVID-19 Virus in Oneida County

Oneida County experienced another tough day of COVID-19 on Friday, with a peak in hospitalizations and new fatalities.

Two people died of COVID-19, one of whom was a nursing home resident, and hospitalizations are nearing an all-time high with a total of 71 county patients hospitalized due to the virus. There are 54 county residents at MVHS, 11 at Rome Memorial and six hospitalized outside the county. 17 of the hospitalized patients are nursing home residents.

Another record was set on Friday, as the total number of active positive cases has reached 1,355, the highest number since the pandemic began in March. The county also announced 185 new positive cases over the last two days as there was no new tally of positive tested cases on Thanksgiving.

Today's case totals do not include new testing results from Friday, as they only include data from November 25th through midnight on November 26th.

Herkimer County announced 10 new positive COVID cases, according to their health department.

185 new positive cases, 4,664* total (*Upon further investigation, 4 positive cases were removed from the previous total. 2 are nursing home residents.)



1,355 active positive cases.



2 new COVID-19-related deaths (1 nursing home-related), 144 total.



65 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. (54 at MVHS. 11 at Rome Memorial)



17 are nursing home residents.



6 patients are hospitalized out of county.



3,165 positive cases have been resolved.



286,965 total negative results.



291,629 total tests conducted.



1,355 in mandatory isolation.



1,265 in mandatory quarantine.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b