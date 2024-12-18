A Central New York Christmas Window Display from Yester-Year

Here's something you don't see anymore in the Mohawk Valley: a beautiful Christmas display in a storefront window during the holiday season.

This one, located in Franklin Square at Nancy L. Ford Photography off lower Genesee Street in the city is worthy of a Macy's mention. It's an amazing Santa scene with a sexy Mrs. Claus and many hidden extras.

"We added a lot of little hidden elements in the display," said Nancy Ford, who owns the business. "You really have to see it up close and even then, it takes a few different views to notice everything."

If you know of any other awesome displays in the area, let us know and we'll feature them.

The History of the Holiday Window Display

The holiday shopping window display is a cherished tradition that brings a sense of magic to the season. Originating in the late 19th century, these displays were first popularized by large department stores in major cities like New York and Chicago. Macy's in New York City, for example, debuted one of the earliest extravagant displays in 1874, featuring porcelain dolls and scenes from fairy tales.

As department stores grew, so did the creativity and scale of their displays. By the early 20th century, stores like Marshall Field's in Chicago and Lord & Taylor in New York became known for their elaborate windows, drawing crowds who came solely to admire the artistry. These displays often featured animated figures, detailed backdrops, and themes that ranged from traditional Christmas scenes to imaginative winter wonderlands.

During the mid-20th century, technological advancements allowed for even more dynamic and interactive displays, incorporating moving parts, lights, and sound effects. This era cemented the window display as a hallmark of the holiday season, not just in the United States but around the world.

Today, while brick-and-mortar shopping has evolved, holiday window displays remain a beloved tradition. They continue to capture the spirit of the season, enchanting both shoppers and passersby with their timeless charm.

