Can You Take The Heat At This Hot Chicken Wings Challenge In Rome?
If you love taking your food up a notch with the heat, you'll love this hot chicken wing challenge coming to Copper City Brewing Company of Rome.
On Wednesday August 3rd between 3PM - 8PM, you can take on the Hot Wing Challenge with the local food truck guru Wing’n It by Spudz. It all takes place at Copper City Brewing Company of Rome located at 1111 Oneida Street.
Here's what the challenge is: You'll have 10 minutes to eat 5 super hot wings. If that wasn't hard enough, you have to conquer a 5 minute burn with nothing to drink during the challenge to truly feel the heat.
If you finish them successfully, you'll end up getting a beer on Copper City and an order of wings to take home with you. Let's be honest, unofficially you can brag and call yourself the Hot Wings King or Queen of Rome.
For those that don't know, Wing’n It by Spudz is a roaming food truck that sells dishes with a gourmet twist. You can catch them throughout the the streets of Utica, Whitestown, Rome and the greater Oneida county region. You can follow them on Facebook to get more details on their exact location, and browse their menu too.
Copper City Brewing Company was established to bring Rome's rich brewing history back to life. At its Canal-era peak in the 1850s, Rome was home to about a dozen breweries. Now, Danny Frieden and his partner Eric Daniels have reached a point where many of those aged across the board gather to enjoy their brews. Mostly classic craft styles are on tap at Copper City.
