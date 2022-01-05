New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, delivered the 2022 State of State Address from the Assembly Chambers this afternoon. She covered a wide range of topics from COVID to tuition assistance.

Hochul outlined an agenda for an economic comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic and new government investments in healthcare, housing, and renewable energy.

Governor Hochul is also proposing to invest one billion dollars into electric vehicles for the state and $500 Million into renewable energy that will keep NYS on track to accomplish 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by the year 2030.

Among other initiatives, Hochul is proposing a $10 billion plan to grow the state’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over the next five years, saying the pandemic worsened long-simmering staffing programs.

"We must stop the current hemorrhaging of healthcare workers, and we need to not just say we owe them a debt of gratitude, but actually pay them the debt we owe. The health of every New Yorker depends on a strong, stable, and equitable healthcare system, and healthcare workers are its very foundation. With the largest ever investment in healthcare, we will retain, rebuild, and grow our healthcare workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality healthcare for New Yorkers."

Key components of this multi-year investment include:

$2 billion to support healthcare wages

$2 billion to support healthcare and mental hygiene worker retention bonuses, with up to $3,000 bonuses going to full-time workers who remain in their positions for one year, and pro-rated bonuses for those working fewer hours

$500 million for Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs) to help raise wages for human services workers

$2 billion for healthcare capital infrastructure and improved lab capacity

Other investments in workforce and healthcare access and delivery

Hochul is proposing term limits for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller and wants a ban on outside income for them.

The governor is also proposing a $1 billion middle-class property tax rebate that will impact two million homeowners.

