In 2019 Stewart's Shops were voted one of the BEST convenience stores in the country! Made it all the way to #3! Here in New York State many consider Stewart's to be #1. Is it the ice cream or the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?

For many of us, not a day goes by that we don't visit a Stewart's Shop to get some gas or a quick snack to get through the day. With so many visits you would think there isn't a single thing we don't know about the chain of convenience stores. See how many of the following trivia questions you can answer correctly, without looking it up.

Get our free mobile app

10 Trivia Questions about Stewart's Shops. Answers below.

1. In 2022 a certain flavor of Stewart's Ice Cream was voted #1 at the World Dairy Expo! Which one was it?

Adirondack Bear Paw

Peanut Butter Pandemonium

Crumbs Along the Mohawk

2. Stewart's Shops are located in which states outside of New York?

Vermont

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

3. Which Stewart's Shop is currently the chain's biggest location?

Ballston Spa - Route 50

Poughkeepsie - Albany Post Road

Port Henry - South Main Street

4. Who is the 'Stewart' in Stewart's Shops?

Don Stewart

Stew Leonard

Stewart Donaldson

Stewart's Shops Stewart's Shops loading...

5. Which year did Stewart's start offering self-serve coffee?

1970

1975

1980

6. Which year did Stewart's open it's first store?

1966

1945

1927

Stewart's Shops Stewart's Shops loading...

7. Which state supplies Stewart's Shops with milk?

New York

Vermont

Massachusetts

8. How many people are employed by Stewart's Shops?

Less than 2,000

More than 10,000

At least 4,500

A new Stewart's Shops is opening in Schenectady, New York Stewart's Shops loading...

9. How many Stewart's Shop locations are there?

350+

550+

750+

10. Which town is the Stewart's Shops headquarters located in?

Glens Falls, NY

Ballston Spa, NY

Schenectady, NY

Canva/NYS Parks Canva/NYS Parks loading...

Let's see how you did! Here are the answers!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list