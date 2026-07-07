Wynn Hospital Again Earns Nation’s Highest Recognition for Heart Care

Wynn Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top hospitals for cardiovascular care.

The American College of Cardiology has awarded Mohawk Valley Health System's Wynn Hospital its HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence, the organization's highest recognition for comprehensive heart care. The latest designation places Wynn among the first 100 hospitals in the country to receive the honor. It also remains the first healthcare organization in New York State to earn the designation.

The recognition is awarded to hospitals that meet rigorous national standards for cardiovascular care, including accreditation, participation in national quality registries and a demonstrated commitment to improving patient outcomes. According to MVHS, the designation reflects years of investment in evidence based treatment, coordinated care and ongoing quality improvement.

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"This national recognition reflects the dedication, expertise and collaboration of our entire cardiovascular team," said Dr. Michael Kelberman, president of the MVHS Medical Staff and a physician with CNY Cardiology. "From physicians and advanced practice providers to nurses, technologists and support staff, every member of our team is committed to providing the highest quality heart care close to home. We are proud to once again be recognized among the nation's leaders in cardiovascular excellence."

The American College of Cardiology established the HeartCARE Center program in 2018. Hospitals must satisfy strict performance measures, participate in multiple accreditation programs and submit data through the National Cardiovascular Data Registry before earning the distinction.

MVHS has received several national recognitions for its cardiovascular program over the years, including accreditations across multiple cardiac service lines. Hospital officials said those achievements reflect the system's continued focus on providing advanced heart care for patients throughout the Mohawk Valley, without requiring them to travel outside the region.

For patients, the designation means Wynn Hospital meets nationally recognized standards for heart care, with an emphasis on proven treatments, coordinated care and continuous efforts to improve outcomes.

More information about cardiac services offered through the Mohawk Valley Health System is available at mvhealthsystem.org.

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